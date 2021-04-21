Canadian Pacific CEO Attacks Rival’s K.C. Southern Offer as ‘Fantasy’

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.’s top executive said a rival’s takeover bid for Kansas City Southern is “fool’s gold” because it has little prospect of winning approval from U.S. regulators.

Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel devoted the first 25 minutes of his company’s first quarter conference call to picking apart Canadian National Railway Co.’s unsolicited $30 billion bid for the Kansas City-based railway. The offer is about 20% higher than Canadian Pacific’s bid.

“It’s fantasy money. It’s fool’s gold,” Creel said of the CN offer, which is for $325 per Kansas City Southern share, $200 of it in cash. From a regulatory perspective, that deal is “not achievable, so you never get to the value. It’s worth zero,” Creel said.

Canada’s two biggest railroads are battling for a rail network that links their country with the U.S. and Mexico, taking advantage of a reworked North American trade alliance. Kansas City Southern’s network connects farms in the U.S. Midwest to ports along the Gulf of Mexico and reaches deep into Mexico.

Calgary-based Canadian Pacific, whose southbound tracks stop at Kansas City, has little overlap with KCS, giving its bid a potentially smoother path through the U.S. Surface Transportation Board than the offer from larger Canadian National, whose network extends to the Gulf of Mexico.