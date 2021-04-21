Canadian Lawmaker Apologizes for Taking Nude Photo of Colleague

Addressing the House on Wednesday, Mr. Lemire took responsibility for taking a photo of Mr. Amos.

Sébastien Lemire, a Canadian lawmaker, apologized on Wednesday for having taken a nude screenshot of Will Amos, another lawmaker. Credit… House of Commons

“I would like to present my apologies to the House for breaching the standing orders by taking a picture of a member on April 14,” Mr. Lemire said in French. “I personally apologized to him, but I also wanted to do so publicly, to him personally, to his family, to his colleagues and anyone I may have offended. I’d like to say, to conclude, that I have no idea how that photo made its way into the media.”

It was not immediately clear what action, if any, the House would take in response to Mr. Lemire’s acknowledgment. After Mr. Lemire’s remarks, Anthony Rota, the House speaker, thanked Mr. Lemire and said, “I will come back to the House with my decision.”

A spokesman for Mr. Lemire said on Wednesday that the lawmaker would have no further comment. A spokesman for Mr. Amos said that Mr. Amos would not comment because the speaker was considering an investigation.

After the photo of Mr. Amos appeared on social media, jokes soon followed, including some from other legislators.

“When we called for greater transparency, we should have been more specific,” Garnett Genuis, a Conservative member of Parliament, wrote on Twitter, alongside the photo.