Canaan Creative set to supply Bitcoin mining rigs to Mawson By BTC Peers



Canaan Creative set to supply Bitcoin mining rigs to Mawson



China-based and Nasdaq-listed Canaan Creative is set to supply 11,760 mining rigs to Mawson Infrastructure Group.

According to a statement from the Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer, it will supply advanced mining rigs to Mawson for its Australian and US operations today, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The hardware, the A1246 ASIC AvalonMiner, will be supplied throughout the year in addition to an extra 1.05EH to its mining operations.

Launched in the penultimate quarter of 2020, the A1246, according to Canaan is an advanced mining rig that’s capable of producing a hashrate of 90TH/s and a power efficiency of about 38J/TH.

Speaking to reporters, the CEO of Canaan, Nangeng Zhang, revealed he is excited to be working with Mawson as the latter seeks to ascent mining operations in and out of the country.

Based in Sydney, Australia, Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has mining facilities across the country as well as in the United States.

Recall that Spencer Curtis, co-founder of Electric Capital while speaking at a summit affirmed that legislators could halt Bitcoin’s growth by shutting down mining operations in their respective countries. Mawson’s partnership with Canaan may well be proof that mining is here to stay.

Continue reading on BTC Peers