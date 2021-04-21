Cable, wireless and media contribute to Rogers’ revenue beat ahead of critical 5G spectrum auction

This is the company’s first earnings report since announcing its $26 billion acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. in March

Article content

Rogers Communications Inc. said first-quarter revenue rose 2 per cent to $3.49 billion, compared with a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimates of $3.35 billion.

The revenue beat was driven by a 5 per cent boost in cable revenue, even as average wireless revenue per user fell 7 per cent to $49.09. Roaming revenue took a hit as lockdowns and stay-at-home orders persisted across the country.

The Toronto-based company added 44,000 new postpaid wireless subscribers, while adjusted earnings were 77 cents per share, which was better than the average analyst estimate of 67 cents. The company cable and media also contributed to the growth, despite continued pandemic lockdown environment.

“Our solid first quarter results reflect disciplined execution in each of our business units, and our continued ability to support the needs of our customers despite the challenges of the pandemic,” Joe Natale, President and CEO said in statement.