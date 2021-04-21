Buy, Sell, or Hold? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Apple: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Apple (NASDAQ:) stock has performing fairly well over the past month after dropping in February and March. Sales for the company continue to do well. So is now a good time to buy the stock? Read more to find out.Apple (AAPL) has performed well across the prior month, rising from $124 to $134. The stock has also performed well across the previous six months, jumping from $117 in October to $143 in January.

Though AAPL has since declined to $132, it is still priced higher now than six months ago. Rewind back to April of 2020, and AAPL was priced around $67, meaning the stock has doubled in a year’s time.

Where does this consumer electronics giant go from here? Let’s find out.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR