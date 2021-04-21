Buy, Sell, or Hold? By StockNews



© Reuters. Apple: Buy, Sell, or Hold?



Apple (NASDAQ:) stock has performing fairly well over the past month after dropping in February and March. Sales for the company continue to do well. So is now a good time to buy the stock? Read more to find out.Apple (AAPL) has performed well across the prior month, rising from $124 to $134. The stock has also performed well across the previous six months, jumping from $117 in October to $143 in January.

Though AAPL has since declined to $132, it is still priced higher now than six months ago. Rewind back to April of 2020, and AAPL was priced around $67, meaning the stock has doubled in a year’s time.

Where does this consumer electronics giant go from here? Let’s find out.

Continue reading on StockNews