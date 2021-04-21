Bucks sign rookie F Mamadi Diakite to multi-year deal By Reuters

The Milwaukee Bucks signed rookie forward Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year NBA contract Wednesday.

Diakite, 24, originally signed a two-way deal with the Bucks on Nov. 24 after he went undrafted.

After a sensational season in the NBA G League, he has averaged 2.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 8.6 minutes in 11 games with Milwaukee.

“I have more to prove, I have more to give to the team and I have more to show to the fans,” Diakite told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Tuesday. “Them doing this shows me that they trust me in many ways, but I still have work to do. I’m someone who always got it out of the mud and I’ll keep fighting my way through that.”

Diakite, who won a national championship at Virginia, averaged 18.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 blocks in 12 games in the G League this season. He made the All-NBA G League First Team, All-Defensive Team and All-Rookie Team, and was runner-up in Rookie of the Year voting.

