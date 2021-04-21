Home Business BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH By Cointelegraph

BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Price analysis 4/21: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH

JPMorgan (NYSE:) strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou believes that if (BTC) does not break above $60,000 within the next few days, the momentum signals could weaken “for several months, given their still-elevated level.”

Another bearish voice was that of Guggenheim chief investment officer Scott Minerd who said in an interview with CNBC on April 20 that Bitcoin looked frothy and was at risk of a correction to $20,000 to $30,000.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360