Brittany Higgins writes to PM about her wishes for upcoming meeting

Brittany Higgins has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressing her wishes for their upcoming meeting, which is expected to take place next week.

In the letter, Ms Higgins said she “welcomed” Mr Morrison’s formal invitation to meet and hoped the conversation would result in “meaningful reform” on the issue of workplace harassment and sexual assault.

Brittany Higgins has written to the PM about her wishes for their upcoming meeting. (Dominic Lorrimer)

“As I made clear in my public statements, I consider this an incredibly important opportunity to fix a broken system and ensure no other staff has to experience something similar in Parliament House again,” she wrote.

“In the wake of a national conversation about consent and harassment in the workplace, it is my hope that Parliament will implement meaningful reform and seek to lead by example into the future.

“Political advisers have very few protections, resources and confidential reporting mechanisms to address any workplace issues.

“Too often, a workplace culture can emerge that enables inappropriate conduct which is exacerbated by the disparity in the power dynamics inside offices, among colleagues, inside political structures more broadly, even among lobbyists and the media who share the same workplace.”

The PM has formally extended an invitation to meet with Ms Higgins. (Alex Ellinghausen/Sydney Morning Herald)

Ms Higgins said the primary issues she wished to discuss included reforms to the Fair Work Act in respect to staff terminations of Parliamentarians and the establishment of an Independent Complaints Body.

Ms Higgins is also calling for improved procedures for Department of Public Service (DPS) employees.

In her letter, Ms Higgins urged Mr Morrison to afford DPS employees greater agency on the job to “refuse access to a clearly inebriated person at 1am over the weekend” and “call an ambulance in the wake of finding a partially naked unconscious woman who had been left alone for hours”.

Brittany Higgins claims she was sexually assaulted in Parliament House by a political staffer. (Supplied)

It is not yet clear when the meeting will take place however Ms Higgins said she would be available between April 28 and April 30.

In an interview with Tracy Grimshaw on A Current Affair, Mr Morrison said there had been an offer speak with Ms Higgins before she had aired the allegation.