Boosie Badazz Calls Instagram ‘Racist’ for Banning Him Yet Again

The war between Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) and Instagram has yet to be over. Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, April 20, the Baton Rouge rapper revealed that he was banned once again from the photo-sharing platform just weeks after creating a new account.

“Ig just be f***ing over me #racist a** b****es,” so Boosie wrote to his followers. In a separate post, Boosie went on to say, “They took my ig again n I ain’t post nothin r go live lol WHEN U WINNING THE DEVIL GO TRY N SLOW U UP #stayfocus IM CHOSEN.” This marks the third time for Boosie to get his account suspended on the platform.

The new banning arrives after Boosie, whose previous account was shut down, revealed his new account under the handler @HesBackAgain2021 back in March. “My New Ig @HesBackAgain2021 I’m Live Now,” so he tweeted. Fans rushed to follow his new account and were tuning into his interaction with comedian Lil Duval on the Live.

Prior to announcing the new account, the “Wipe Me Down” star blasted Instagram CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing him of being racist. “@zuck u just a racist,” so he tweeted at the time.

His account was deleted after Boosie shared a video of him slapping an apparently intoxicated man. Prior to that, the rapper posted an invitation to anyone who wanted to appear in his new music video for his and DaBaby‘s recent collaboration, “Period.”

However, the individual would have to be willing to get hit in the face on camera for $554. “I got $554 dollars [for] whoever let me slap the fuck out them on the ‘Period’ video,” he announced. “I wanna come on that b***h, n***a playing with me, I’m just going to bat him. BOP! But it got to be real though.”

“Period ‘video shoot’ I need 3 smacks cross yo s**t for the video for good camera angles #pleasehelpmeout DM me if u trying to get the 554,” he added in the caption.