Bolsonaro’s Sudden Pledge to Protect the Amazon Met With Skepticism

“We want to see concrete results,” Todd Chapman, the United States ambassador to Brazil, told a group of Brazilian business leaders earlier this month. “Illegal loggers and miners, all this illegal activity, why do you want to pay the bill for that?”

Soon after President Biden took office, senior officials in his administration began meeting with Mr. Bolsonaro’s minister of the environment, Ricardo Salles, in an effort to seek common ground before the climate meeting this month.

The closed-door meetings were seen with trepidation by environmentalists, who deeply distrust the Bolsonaro administration. The talks prompted frantic campaigns by activists intent on warning American officials not to trust the Brazilian government.

The Americans also needed to smooth feathers that had been ruffled during the presidential campaign. After Mr. Biden declared during a debate that he would seek to raise $20 billion to save the Amazon, Mr. Bolsonaro bristled, calling it a “cowardly threat against our territorial and economic integrity.”

Yet the Brazilian president struck a far more conciliatory tone in a seven-page letter he sent Mr. Biden earlier this month.

“We have before us a great challenge with the increase in deforestation rates in the Amazon,” Mr. Bolsonaro wrote in the April 14 letter, which argues that Brazil’s reputation as an environmental malefactor is underserved.