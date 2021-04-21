Blac Chyna’s Defamation Trial Against Kardashian-Jenner Clan Pushed Forward to October

WENN

Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiance has accused Kris Jenner and her daughters Kylie, Kim and Khloe of defamation and economic interference to get ‘Rob and Chyna’ series canceled.

Model Blac Chyna will get to have her day in court earlier than expected after her trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family was brought forward to October.

Chyna, who shares a daughter with her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian, sued matriarch Kris Jenner, and her daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in 2017, accusing the stars of defamation and economic interference to get the former couple’s “Rob & Chyna” series canceled.

The reality TV family denied the accusations, but earlier this year (2021), three appellate judges ruled Chyna had provided enough evidence to back up claims suggesting Kris had “lied” when she accused Rob’s ex of beating up her son, and used the story to prompt E! network bosses to drop any plans for a second season.

The stars’ attorney, Marty Singer, previously dismissed the allegations, insisting “Rob & Chyna” wasn’t renewed because the pair had already split.

The trial had been set to begin on November 29, but the start date has since been bumped up to October 18 – a move which has “thrilled” Chyna, her attorney, Lynne Ciani, told the New York Post’s Page Six.

In addition to Chyna, Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Rob, the likes of Ryan Seacrest, NBCUniversal executive Francis Berwick, WME agent Lance Klein, attorney Walter Mosley, Bunim/Murray executives, as well as other NBCUniversal and E! executives are expected to take the stand during the 10-day trial.

However, the Kardashian-Jenner clan could still avoid having to go to court to fight the case – both parties have indicated they are open to mediation before the trial gets underway. A status hearing is set to take place on July 26.