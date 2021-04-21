BitGo expands crypto insurance to cover over $700M By Cointelegraph

BitGo expands crypto insurance to cover over $700M
Digital asset custody firm BitGo has expanded its cold storage insurance program, raising its insurance capacity by $600 million.
BitGo debuted its crypto insurance program through global insurance and reinsurance market Lloyd’s of London in 2019. This enabled BitGo clients to acquire insurance for their digital assets held on BitGo’s Business Wallet service and Custodial offering for up to $100 million.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.