BitGo expands crypto insurance to cover over $700M By Cointelegraph

BitGo expands crypto insurance to cover over $700M

Matilda Colman
Digital asset custody firm BitGo has expanded its cold storage insurance program, raising its insurance capacity by $600 million.

BitGo debuted its crypto insurance program through global insurance and reinsurance market Lloyd’s of London in 2019. This enabled BitGo clients to acquire insurance for their digital assets held on BitGo’s Business Wallet service and Custodial offering for up to $100 million.