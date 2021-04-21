Binance to list FC Barcelona Fan Token in Innovation Zone By CoinQuora



Binance to list FC Barcelona Fan Token in Innovation Zone



Binance has announced that it will list FC Barcelona Fan Tokens.

The exchange shared the news on its official Twitter account and blog.

Users will get a 30% discount when buying the tokens with BNB.

Binance announced on its official Twitter account that it will list FC Barcelona Fan Tokens in its Innovation Zone. The tweet also added that users will be able to buy the tokens with BNB at a 30% discount.

#Binance Will List @FCBarcelona Fan Token $BAR in the Innovation Zone. Purchase $BAR Tokens with #BNB at a 30% Discount Prior to Trading Using the Launchpad Subscription Format! https://t.co/Ht8474319O pic.twitter.com/moer5ltsps — Binance (@binance) April 21, 2021

In addition, the tweet included a link to the exchange’s online blog post. The blog shared further details about the new addition. The post opens:

Fellow Binancians,

Binance is excited to bring another Launchpad subscription format to our standard listing process for FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR).”

The exchange added that the discount mentioned above will be available to users prior to the trading launch. The subscription period will begin at 2021-04-21 5:00 AM (UTC) and will only be open for 3 hours.

However, Binance will open trade for FC Barcelona Fan Tokens at 11:00 AM, 21st April 2021 (UTC). To start with, the exchange will offer trading pairs including , BAR/BUSD, and BAR/USDT. Also, they will let users deposit BAR now in preparation for trading.

Users on Twitter replied to the tweet with encouragement, with some promising to buy a lot of tokens because of the discount. Others celebrated the addition of a major football club token to the platform, stating that it will “go to the moon”.

