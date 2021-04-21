Home Business Biden will use speech to Congress next week to call for police...

Biden will use speech to Congress next week to call for police reform -White House By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden and Vice President Harris speak after guilty verdicts reached in trial of former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden believes “the bar is too high” for convicting police officers and will use his speech to a joint session of Congress next week to push for police reform legislation, the White House said on Wednesday.

Biden is to address a joint session of Congress on April 28, marking 100 days in office with what is arguably his biggest speech since taking office on Jan. 20.

The conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 2020 death of George Floyd has brought renewed attention to the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds and require that deadly force only be used as a last resort in arrests.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden has discussed the legislation with lawmakers, including members of the Congressional Black Caucus when they met on Tuesday.

She said the president has “every intention” of using his big speech “as an opportunity to elevate this issue and talk about the importance of putting police reform measures in place.”

Psaki said Biden believes it is currently too difficult to convict police officers.

“He believes the bar for convicting officers is too high. It needs to be changed,” she said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©