Best Melissa McCarthy And Octavia Spencer BFF Moments

All I want in life is to have a socially distanced hang with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.
Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer have been best friends for over 20 years and their friendship has finally moved to the big screen in their new Netflix movie Thunder Force.
In honor of this momentous occasion, here’s a look back at some of their very best off-screen BFF moments:
1.
When Melissa was a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel and interviewed Octavia in a candy cane costume and teased her about how competitive she gets during card games.
2.
When they purposefully bombed this BFF test, pretending they didn’t know each other’s last names or marital statuses.
3.
When they took an *actual* BFF quiz and reminisced on some of their favorite times together. Like how Octavia brings ziplock bags to Melissa’s house to take home leftovers after dinner.
4.
When Octavia posted this super sweet best friend appreciation post for both Melissa and her husband Ben Falcone.
5.
When Melissa posted these throwback photos of Octavia at her wedding and when they were younger.
6.
When they reminisced on how they met at the Groundling Theater in L.A. and Melissa always wanted Octavia to come to their shows because her laugh is so infectious.
7.
When Melissa and Ben presented the Visionary Award to Octavia at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards.
8.
When Octavia posted this throwback photo of her and Melissa to promote Thunder Force.
9.
When they talked about having a socially distanced hang during quarantine at the end of Melissa’s driveway.
10.
Every time they’ve talked about trying to get on The Price is Right when they first met in Hollywood.
11.
And finally, all the times Octavia won an award and Melissa was just over the moon for her.
