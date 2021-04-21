‘Baddest Baby’ Coming to You Soon

WENN/Judy Eddy

After more than 3 years of marriage with husband Travis Browne, the former UFC star will add mother to her resume as she reveals she is four months pregnant with baby no. 1.

Ronda Rousey is bringing forth a joyful news. The former UFC star has revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Travis Browne, jokingly said in her announcement that the “baddest baby on the planet” is “coming to you soon.”

On Wednesday, April 21, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to make public her pregnancy. Through a video which she also shared on her YouTube channel, she showed off her baby bump by blurting out, “Pow! Four months pregnant!” In the caption, she wrote, “Big announcement from @browseyacres.”





“It’s been quite a journey to get to this point – and we’re so excited to share with you all that Mr Browne and I are expecting the baddest baby on the planet Sept 22nd,” she continued. “There’s too much to tell in just one post, but for now here is a little recap of what we’ve been up to the last 4 months [love].”

Ronda’s husband Travis also shared his excitement through an Instagram post. Putting out the same footage, the 38-year-old wrote in his, “@rondarousey and I have an announcement… an exciting announcement… THE ANNOUNCEMENT!! Super excited!!”

The video itself saw Ronda offering more details of her pregnancy. “I’ve been pregnant since January,” she dished. “So, four months. Woo, baby bump! I can’t hide it anymore. So, it’s time to show it off.” She then added, “I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we’ve been on. And there’s definitely much more to the story that we’ll be telling later.”

Footage from a few of Ronda’s ultrasound appointments were also included, revealing that the moment the expectant parents saw their baby on an ultrasound scan. At the end, she expressed her gratitude to fans and followers by saying, “Thank you everybody for all the well wishes and all the positivity to get us to this point. We are really excited for you all to meet, just like we are.”

While the baby is going to be Ronda’s first child with Travis since she married him in 2017, this will be Travis’ third child. He already has two children, Kaleo and Keawe, from his previous marriage with Erin Browne.