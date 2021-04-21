Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.29% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.29%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.29%.

The best performers of the session on the were Idp Education Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.12% or 1.19 points to trade at 24.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Corporate Travel Managment Ltd (ASX:) added 3.52% or 0.67 points to end at 19.70 and Nufarm Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.28% or 0.17 points to 5.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nuix Ltd (ASX:), which fell 15.38% or 0.78 points to trade at 4.29 at the close. Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.86% or 0.085 points to end at 1.365 and Challenger Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.58% or 0.310 points to 5.250.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 894 to 467 and 379 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nuix Ltd (ASX:) fell to all time lows; falling 15.38% or 0.78 to 4.29.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 2.24% to 12.762.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.22% or 3.85 to $1782.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.32% or 0.20 to hit $62.47 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.26% or 0.17 to trade at $66.40 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.23% to 0.7705, while AUD/JPY fell 0.13% to 83.37.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 91.350.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR