Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.29% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.29%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.29%.

The best performers of the session on the were Idp Education Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.12% or 1.19 points to trade at 24.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Corporate Travel Managment Ltd (ASX:) added 3.52% or 0.67 points to end at 19.70 and Nufarm Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.28% or 0.17 points to 5.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nuix Ltd (ASX:), which fell 15.38% or 0.78 points to trade at 4.29 at the close. Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.86% or 0.085 points to end at 1.365 and Challenger Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.58% or 0.310 points to 5.250.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 894 to 467 and 379 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nuix Ltd (ASX:) fell to all time lows; falling 15.38% or 0.78 to 4.29.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 2.24% to 12.762.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.22% or 3.85 to $1782.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.32% or 0.20 to hit $62.47 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.26% or 0.17 to trade at $66.40 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.23% to 0.7705, while AUD/JPY fell 0.13% to 83.37.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 91.350.