Australia says it canceled state deals on China’s Belt and Road over ‘national interest’

SYDNEY — Australia said a decision to cancel two deals between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative was about ensuring consistency in foreign relations and was not aimed at any country.

The Chinese embassy earlier criticized the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two framework agreements signed by Victoria state as “provocative” and said it would further damage ties with Australia.

Payne said on radio on Thursday she had received a thousand notifications from the states about deals they had with multiple foreign governments, under a new process that gives her veto over such arrangements.

“This scheme is very focussed on Australia’s national interest. Its about ensuring consistency of our foreign relations across Australia and it’s most certainly not aimed at any one country,” she told ABC radio’s AM program.

Beijing had been notified of the decision before it was made public on Wednesday evening.

She added Australia was committed to engaging with China, and was “asking all goverments around the world to respect our government’s decision-making authority.”

Australia’s conservative coalition government had declined to agree to a country-level MOU with China on the Belt and Road Initiative. But Victoria Labor Premier Dan Andrews signed an agreement to promote the infrastructure development initiative in 2018 and 2019，saying it would bring Chinese investment to his state.