ASML Holding Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – ASML Holding (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
ASML Holding announced earnings per share of €3.21 on revenue of €4.36B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €2.57 on revenue of €3.99B.
ASML Holding shares are up 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.71% from its 52 week high of €543.20 set on April 6. They are outperforming the which is up 9.18% from the start of the year.
ASML Holding shares gained 4.28% in intra-day trade following the report.
ASML Holding follows other major Technology sector earnings this month
ASML Holding’s report follows an earnings beat by ASM on Tuesday, who reported EPS of €1.79 on revenue of €394M, compared to forecasts EPS of €1.73 on revenue of €358.57M.
TomTom had missed expectations on April 14 with first quarter EPS of €-0.0863 on revenue of €131.2M, compared to forecast for EPS of €0.0035 on revenue of €142.21M.
