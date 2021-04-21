Anthem Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com



Anthem Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – Anthem reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Anthem announced earnings per share of $7.01 on revenue of $32.10B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $6.38 on revenue of $32.97B.

Anthem shares are up 18% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.20% from its 52 week high of $386.51 set on April 20. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 10.09% from the start of the year.

Anthem follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Anthem’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on April 14, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $30.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on April 15 with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.2B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.39 on revenue of $69.07B.

