Ampleforth launches FORTH governance token as adoption grows By Cointelegraph

Ampleforth launches FORTH governance token as adoption grows
Base-money protocol Ampleforth has announced the launch of a new governance token Wednesday, setting the stage for further expansion and community engagement following a successful year of adoption.
The project said that the FORTH token is meant to serve as the basis of Ampleforth’s evolution, with more than 75,000 users set to become founding members of the governing body. Holding FORTH tokens would entitle users to propose and vote on changes to Ampleforth’s protocol. A total of 15 million governance tokens will be available to claim over the next year.
