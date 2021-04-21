Almost $100B Staked by Top 10 Major Crypto Assets Alone By CoinQuora



Almost $100B Staked by Top 10 Major Crypto Assets Alone



As the cryptocurrency sector grows, more investors are now turning to staking.

Crypto staking refers to investors locking up digital assets to qualify to earn interest.

The top 10 cryptocurrencies stand at $99.2 billion as of April 20.

As of April 20, according to the data acquired by stakingrewards.com, the total stake of the top 10 cryptocurrencies stands at $99.2 billion. As the cryptocurrency sector grows, more investors are turning to staking crypto. Also, many users now recognize passive income as a credible means of earning.

Notably, cryptocurrency staking refers to the process where investors lock up a certain amount of digital assets to qualify for earning interest. They also participate in the token’s governance and verify transactions within a decentralized network.

To begin with, (ADA) drives the pack at 73.27% of eligible staked tokens with a price of $27.35 billion. Next to that, Polkadot (DOT) ranks second with 64.18% of suitable tokens staked at a value of $23.9 billion. Overall, these two tokens value over half of the top ten staked amount at about 51%.

Following this, is Solana (SOL) with 62.82% of eligible tokens staked, and a price of $9.71 billion. 2.0 (ETH) follows with 3.31% staked tokens valued at $8.21 billion. Next comes Avalanche (AVAX), ranking fifth with 78.03% of staked tokens valued at $7.64 billion.

Furthermore, Algorand (ALGO) hosts 52.26% of staked tokens with a value of $6.85 billion. Next follows USD Coin (USDC) at $4.32 billion. After which, Terra’s (LUNA) staked tokens account for 32.73%, with a value of $4.19 billion. Meanwhile, Binance Smart Chain (BNB) has a value of $4.10 billion with 63.67% of the staked tokens. Finally, in the tenth spot, Tezos (XTZ) holds 78.17%, valued at $3.66 billion.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

