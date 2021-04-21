Alexis Ohanian Is Fine Being Known As Serena’s Husband

The entrepreneur tied the knot with the tennis superstar back in 2017, a month after they welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., who goes by Olympia.
Since then, Alexis has become the definition of a supportive husband, cheering Serena on from the sidelines.
And when one fan recently tweeted, “I love how you don’t mind that they call you Serena Williams’ husband,” Alexis had the best response.
“I’ll be a self-made billionaire one day and most people will still know me as Serena’s husband (or Olympia’s dad) and that’s fine by me,” Alexis wrote.
He even shared the interaction on Instagram, adding “TBH I’m hoping to be known as ‘@olympiaohanian’s papa'”
Alexis got tons of support in the comment section from fans and fellow dads, including Charli and Dixie D’Amelio‘s father who feels the same way:
Alexis’ sweet sentiment comes shortly after Serena dished on what it takes to make their marriage successful, which she says is all about putting in the work.
One thing is definitely for sure — both Serena and Alexis are putting in the work to make their marriage bliss!
