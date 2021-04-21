Airlines cut global traffic forecast on recovery setbacks By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: IATA logo is seen at the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin
2/2
PARIS (Reuters) – Air traffic will recover more slowly than previously expected from the COVID-19 pandemic, as vaccination delays and government “risk aversion” slows market opening, global airlines body IATA said on Wednesday.
Global traffic this year will amount to 43% of pre-crisis levels based on passenger numbers and distance flown, the International Air Transport Association said, below the 51% it had forecast late last year.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.