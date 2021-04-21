64% of US adults are interested in crypto, new survey shows By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

64% of US adults are interested in crypto, new survey shows

Nearly two-thirds of adults in the United States are interested in learning more about cryptocurrencies like (BTC) or holding them soon, according to a new survey.

Gemini, a crypto trading platform owned by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, released a new State of U.S. Crypto Report, providing insights about consumer trends in the crypto market in the U.S. The data was collected from a national survey of 3,000 U.S. adults aged 18 to 65 with $40,000 or more in household income.