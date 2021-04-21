21 Sebastian Stan Behind The Scenes Moments

1.
First, when Sebastian Stan had to quarantine before returning to filming, and he passed the time by dancing and singing.
2.
When he performed a monologue and it gave us this iconic moment where he explained what a “moo cow” says.
4.
When Sebastian read this thirst tweet about himself and his smolder at the end was just too much to handle.
5.
When he opened up about leaving Romania and how it took a while for him to appreciate where he is from.
6.
When he was playing musical beers with Jimmy Fallon, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, and Paul Bettany, and he accidentaly drank the beer too early, spit it back in the cup, and then Jimmy had to drink it.
8.
When Sebastian drank wine and started binge-watching Gossip Girl.
9.
When he came up with this nickname for his fans, and then he and Anthony couldn’t stop laughing about it.
10.
When he told the story about how he almost said hi to Paul Rudd when he saw him on the street, but he was on the phone with his therapist.
11.
When Sebastian was filming this really intense Bucky moment for Captain America: Civil War, and the door fell off Bucky’s cell.
12.
When he stopped an interview so he could say hi to Elizabeth Olsen, and then he got flustered when she complimented him too.
13.
When he was just cuddling Bucky’s prosthetic arm behind the scenes.
14.
When Sebastian read a mean tweet about himself and gave this sad face as a response.
15.
When he showed off the Falcon cutout he has at his house because real BFFs keep cardboard cutouts of each other.
16.
When Sebastian shared this absolutely flawless birthday post for Anthony on his Instagram story.
17.
When he practiced for weeks just to make sure he got Bucky’s iconic knife flip down before filming Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
18.
When he was hilariously upset about this combination of emojis that represented the Winter Soldier.
19.
When it was revealed that Sebastian was voted “most likely to be in the bathroom fixing his hair when he receives his first Oscar” in his high school yearbook.
21.
And finally, when Sebastian was just really proud of his Bucky/Winter Soldier drawing.
