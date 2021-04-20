Zoe Kravitz Hints at Taylour Paige Romance After Karl Glusman Divorce

Instagram/WENN/Avalon

Unveiling a picture of her and the ‘Zola’ actress smiling ear-to-ear on her Instagram account, the Bonnie Carlson depicter on ‘Big Little Lies’ calls themselves ‘a thing.’

Zoe Kravitz might have found a new love in Taylour Paige following her split from Karl Glusman. Around four months after filing for divorce from her husband of 18 months, the Bonnie Carlson depicter on “Big Little Lies” hinted at a new romance with the “Zola” actress.

On Saturday, April 17, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of her with her alleged new girlfriend. In the snap, the pair could be seen smiling ear-to-ear. In the accompaniment message, she wrote, “so…. this is a thing. @taylour.” The latter then left a comment in the post, simply noting, “infinite skies.”

Both Zoe and Taylour have yet to clarify what they meant by “a thing.” It prompted fans to urge them to explain more about their relationship status. One user in particular asked, “WHAT DO U MEAN THING ZOE.” Another additionally pressed, “Is it a work thing or a gay thing please I cannot process anymore.” A third chimed in, “Please tell me this is a gay thing so I can die happy.”

Before being linked to Taylour, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet was rumored to be dating Channing Tatum after calling it quits with Karl. However, a source told E! News in January that she was not in a romantic relationship with the “Magic Mike” actor.

Zoe, who wed Karl in June 2019, submitted the divorce papers on December 23, 2020. Although she did not give an official statement on the divorce, the “Mad Max: Fury Road” star took to her Instagram account in early January to share a meme that apparently represented her feelings after the split.

The meme at question showed a dressed up woman throwing out the trash. The female was tagged, “The Universe,” while the rubbish was labelled, “People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good (sic).” Zoe simply captioned it, “MOOD.”