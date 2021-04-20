Zach Hsieh Takes Over James Charles’ Hosting Duty on Season 2 of ‘Instant Influencer’

Instagram

The social media star, who has 20 million subscribers to his own YouTube channel, will oversee the ongoing search for a top new beauty vlogger who will win a $100,000 cash prize.

Social media star Zach ‘ZHC‘ Hsieh is to replace disgraced James Charles as the new host of YouTube competition series “Instant Influencer”.

The new season will feature eight episodes, twice as many as the first, and will also be hosted on Hseih’s own sites.

“This is a pivotal moment for Zach to take his career to the next level,” his manager Michael Gordon, who will also executive produce, told Variety in a statement about his client’s new job. “We couldn’t have chosen better partners than [producer] Brian Graden and the YouTube Originals team. We are incredibly excited to see the end product.”

Zach himself has expressed his excitement over the hosting gig. In a statement to Variety, he said, “I am super excited to host Season 2 of ‘Instant Influencer’. I’m so grateful for this huge opportunity given to me by YouTube to pay it forward to other up-and-coming artists. I can’t wait to show everyone our first YouTube originals show!”

YouTube chiefs confirmed Charles would not return as presenter earlier this month (April 21), after he was accused of sexting with minors and soliciting nudes from them. In an apology he confessed some of the alleged exchanges were authentic.

“I trusted the information that was given to me rather than the information I could have and should have gotten myself…,” James insisted, denying he knowingly interacted with minors, while admitting he “f**ked up” and needs to take “accountability” for his actions.