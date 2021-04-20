Zac Efron And Girlfriend Allegedly Break Up Amid Rumors She’s Joining Reality Show ‘Byron Baes’

WENN/Instagram

The former ‘High School Musical’ actor is rumored to call it quit with Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares after she’s rumored to join Netflix’s controversial reality show.

Zac Efron has reportedly called it quits with his Australian girlfriend.

“The Greatest Showman” star had been dating aspiring model Vanessa Valladares since last June (20), after meeting Down Under while she was working as a waitress.

Late last year, the couple was rocked by rumours of a split, but the pair silenced the speculation in December by reuniting for a beach date in Adelaide, where Efron was filming new movie “Gold“.

However, the 10-month romance has since come to an end, according to Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph.

Efron and Valladares were last photographed in public together in March while the actor was shooting his Netflix travel docuseries “Down to Earth“.

The breakup rumors came after Vanessa Valladares was linked to Netflix’s upcoming series “Byron Baes“, thanks to Zac Efron’s connection.

The show is described as “a docu-soap series following a ‘feed’ of hot Instagrammers living their best lives, being their best selves, creating the best [drama] content. #nofilter guaranteed.” They will build content amid “fights, flings and heartbreak.”

The cast members haven’t been officially revealed, but former “Love Island” star Elias Chigros and plus-size model Jessica Vander Leahy are attached to the project.

Model Elyse Knowles and “Oystergate” influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews were reportedly approached for the show as well, but the two were quick to shut down the rumors.

Elyse said she wanted to focus on motherhood while Ruby made unfavorable comments about the show as she admitted to rejecting the offer. “How embarrassing,” she said of the project which sparked controversy Down Under.