Yuan breaches key threshold, edges up to month high

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan strengthened

past a key threshold to the firmest in a month on Tuesday,

underpinned by broad dollar weakness following a dip in U.S.

bond yields.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at a near one-month high of

6.5103 per dollar, 130 pips or 0.2% firmer than the previous fix

of 6.5233.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.5020

per dollar, rose past the psychologically important 6.5 per

dollar level to a high of 6.4918, the strongest since March 18.

By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4959, 151 pips firmer than

the previous late session close.

Its offshore counterpart also strengthened past the

key level to trade at 6.491 per dollar at midday.

Traders said the yuan’s strength was reflecting broad dollar

weakness, and was likely to consolidate around 6.5 per dollar.

“We expect USD/CNY to enter a period of consolidation

following the stabilization of U.S. Treasury bond yields and the

USD,” Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard

Chartered, said in a note.

Liu added the yuan’s fundamentals remained strong but its

advantage over other developed economy currencies had narrowed.

More channels for capital outflows and a pick-up in dividend