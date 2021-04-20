Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

E.U. regulator says J.&J. benefits outweigh risks

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday that a warning should be added to the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine indicating a possible link to rare and unusual blood clots, but also said its benefits outweigh its risks.

The regulator did not recommend that the vaccine be pulled from use, the first indication that it might get back on track as a crucial component in the global vaccination campaign. Johnson & Johnson decided to delay its rollout in the E.U. last week, after U.S. regulators called for a pause.

The agency said that regulators in individual E.U. member states should decide how to proceed, taking into account their particular caseload and vaccine availability. Using already available data, regulators also said one possible explanation was that the rare side effect was an immune response.