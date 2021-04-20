XRP Climbs 13% In Rally By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 13% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.40544 by 20:26 (00:26 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 13.44% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 13.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $64.17606B, or 3.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.38159 to $1.41712 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 19.57%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $15.52463B or 6.78% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.1619 to $1.8841 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 57.28% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $56,704.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.98% on the day.

was trading at $2,357.66 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 13.14%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,058.96118B or 50.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $271.09021B or 13.02% of the total cryptocurrency market value.