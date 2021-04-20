Wyatt Pike Releases New Original Song After ‘American Idol’ Exit

Instagram

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline reacts to rumors suggesting that the 20-year-old singing hopeful left the competition show after having a fight with her husband.

AceShowbiz –

Wyatt Pike has treated his fans to a new song. More than a week after he was unveiled to have exited “American Idol“, the singer dropped an original track called “Friday Nights” and announced the release on social media.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, April 19, the 20-year-old singing hopeful shared a video of him playing his guitar as he sang the new song. He captioned it, ” ‘Friday Nights’ – Wyatt Pike (Original). As promised, here’s a video of my tune ‘Friday Nights’! I had fun filming this for you yesterday, hope you enjoy! ‘Friday Nights’ is available on all streaming platforms!”

<br />

Wyatt has since gained praise from his online devotees. One user raved, “You are very talented I wish you had stayed on idol. I believe you would have won!” Another exclaimed, “So good! Miss you on idol!!!” A third additionally gushed, “So talented your music truly makes an impact.”

Wyatt made it to the top 16 before deciding to leave “American Idol”. His departure was announced by host Ryan Seacrest in the Monday, April 12 episode before announcing the season’s top 12. Ryan said at that time, “Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition. He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best.”

Two days later, the Utah native finally broke his silence on his abrupt exit from the singing competition show. He penned on Instagram, “I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life. Fellow contestants – miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon!”

While he did not detail the reason behind his departure, fans assumed that he left the show after having a fight with judge Luke Bryan. Rumor has it that he punched Luke in the face, leaving the country star with a black eye. Hence, the latter was absent from the April 12 episode.

Both Wyatt and Luke have yet to address the rumors. Luke’s wife Caroline, however, was quick to set the record straight on TikTok on Sunday, April 18. “Trust me, he has covid,” she replied to fan speculation, before quipping, “I kinda wish there was a fight. I’m sick of taking care of kids alone and sanitizing. I’m peeing Lysol!!!”