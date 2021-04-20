WeWork partners with BitPay to accept Bitcoin payment By BTC Peers



WeWork partners with BitPay to accept Bitcoin payment



Arguably one of the biggest commercial real estate companies, WeWork, like Tesla (NASDAQ:) and Venmo is set to gain from the trillion-dollar crypto market. Today, the commercial real estate company in a press release announced it will begin accepting and altcoins as payment, in partnership with BitPay.

In addition to incorporating Bitcoin as a payment option, ETH and Stablecoins like PAX and USDC have also been integrated as part of WeWork’s vision to meet the dynamic needs of her clients.

Less than 4 hours after this announcement was made, WeWork has surprisingly had its first client, the recently public company Coinbase. While the amount and currency to be paid is undisclosed, the $80 billion-valued crypto exchange has contacted WeWork for an eminent collaboration.

WeWork according to the press release disclosed it will hold accepted crypto assets on its balance sheet. However, it is unclear whether these four distinct coins will be held in the same treasury.

Speaking to reporters, CEO Sandeep Mathrani revealed the commercial real estate company has always been at the forefront of innovative technologies and is consistently seeking new ways to support members.

By dint of its partnership with Coinbase, WeWork will now pay landlords and other third-party agencies in Bitcoin.

