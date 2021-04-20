‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Olivia Plath Admits She and Husband ‘Working Through a Lot Right Now’

Instagram

During a question and answer session on Instagram Story, The TLC star Candidly Says That That She Hopes The Marital Issue Will Make Her And Husband Ethan Plath ‘Wiser And Stronger.’

AceShowbiz –

Olivia Plath has gotten real about her marriage to Ethan Plath. Two and a half years after tying the knot with her husband, the “Welcome to Plathville” star admitted that their union was not picture perfect since they “are working through a lot right now.”

The TLC star spilled out the marriage trouble during an Instagram Story Q&A on Sunday, April 18. On the occasion, a fan asked, “everything ok with you and Ethan? Miss seing your cure pics together!” In response, the 22-year-old shared a selfie photo of her with Ethan, and replied, “We are working through a lot right now.”

Although having a lot on her plate, Olivia maintained her vibe to be a positive one. In the same caption, she added, “But hopefully it will all make us wiser and stronger in the end [love emoji].”

In a separate Q&A question, another fan penned, “Seeing you thriving is so beautiful to watch! Rooting for you always! [love emoji].” Olivia then replied to the praise with another emotional answer. “That’s so kind of you, thank you [sad face emoji]. I have a lot on my plate right now and sometimes it’s emotionally overwhelming,” she wrote.

“But even if everything in life isn’t ideal, I’m the most content I’ve ever been as I learn to accept and make the best of hard situations,” she concluded with positive thought.

Olivia got married to Ethan in October 2018. During the first anniversary of their wedding, she has already hinted that things didn’t always go well in their marriage. “One year. One hell of a year,” she wrote on her 2019 Instagram post.

“365 days ago I was fretting because I had no power to curl my hair, and there were only a few generators to run the entire wedding day, and all of my florals were stuck in Miami because of the hurricane, and our little honeymoon was canceled because the island washed away,” she continued. “And yet, I still got married.”

“We are still so so so grateful. Babe, wow it’s been quite a year. It hasn’t always been easy and we’ve shouldered our way through some crappy storms, but what matters is that I love you more now than I did then, Happy first anniversary, dollbaby!!” she concluded.