Venmo integrates buying and selling of Bitcoin and altcoins By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Venmo integrates buying and selling of Bitcoin and altcoins

Famous digital wallet Venmo is the latest to jump on the craze. According to a press release, the digital wallet company with over 60 million active customers will now enable users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on its app. This is part of its larger vision to venture into alternative currencies.

In addition to enabling Bitcoin buying and selling, Venmo has opened up its platform to , , and .

With Tesla (NASDAQ:) presently accepting Bitcoin as payment for vehicles and accessories bought and Coinbase going public last month, Venmo’s Bitcoin and altcoin integration is a tremendous opportunity for mass adoption and growth of the premier coin and the other alternatives.

Albeit integrating the holding, buying, and selling of Bitcoin, Venmo as stated by the press release will not allow users to send this coin to others as a payment option.

Whilst Dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency has experienced massive growth in the last few months partly from Elon Musk’s interest and tweets, it is quite surprising that Venmo did not enlist it but rather settled for the mainstream cryptos — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

With Bitcoin price plummeting rapidly, this integration, as well as First Foundation’s partnership with NYDIG, may be the driving force for a future rise in price.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR