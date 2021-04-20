Vaccine hopes boost euro; dollar dips amid subdued U.S. yields

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar sank to a fresh

6-1/2-week low against major peers on Tuesday as the euro led a

rally on the back of a brightening outlook for the region’s

vaccination program.

The dollar had already been losing traction as U.S. bond

yields retreated from a 14-month peak touched last month,

reducing the greenback’s yield allure.

The euro rose as high as $1.20715 for the first

time since March 3, while the British pound touched a fresh

one-month high at $1.40090, building on a 1% jump

overnight.

Some analysts say support for the euro likely came from the

announcement that the European Union has secured an additional

100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by BioNTech and

Pfizer.

“Europe is really the main region which is going to see

accelerating vaccinations this quarter. And later in the year,

we will see accelerating vaccinations, broadly, in emerging

market economies,” said Zach Pandl, co-head of foreign exchange

strategy for Goldman Sachs in New York.

“The U.S. got ahead of the curve in the first quarter, but

other countries are going to be quickly catching up.”

The dollar index dropped as low as 90.877, the

weakest since March 3, having lost some 2.7% from its five-month

peak at 93.439 hit last month.