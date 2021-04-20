Uniswap’s weekly trade volumes reach record high of $10B By Cointelegraph

Uniswap’s decentralized exchange set a new weekly volume record on Tuesday, with cumulative transactions exceeding $10 billion amid the ongoing decentralized finance boom.

CEO Hayden Adams tweeted the milestone on Tuesday with an accompanying chart showing a 25.7% weekly increase in volumes. If Uniswap manages to maintain its current pace, it will process over $500 billion worth of transactions in a year.