Uniswap’s weekly trade volumes reach record high of $10B By Cointelegraph

Uniswap’s weekly trade volumes reach record high of $10B
Uniswap’s decentralized exchange set a new weekly volume record on Tuesday, with cumulative transactions exceeding $10 billion amid the ongoing decentralized finance boom.
CEO Hayden Adams tweeted the milestone on Tuesday with an accompanying chart showing a 25.7% weekly increase in volumes. If Uniswap manages to maintain its current pace, it will process over $500 billion worth of transactions in a year.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.