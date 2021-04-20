UK government establishes central bank digital currency task force By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Her Majesty’s Treasury and the Bank of England have begun preliminary central bank digital currency studies that could result in the creation of a national digital currency.

In a document published by HM Treasury, the exchequer announced the creation of a CBDC task force in collaboration with the United Kingdom’s central bank.