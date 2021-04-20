UAE employs blockchain tech for remote litigation services By Cointelegraph

UAE employs blockchain tech for remote litigation services
The government of the United Arab Emirates will employ blockchain technology for use in its judicial notarization and authentication services, it announced on April 19, according to the Emirates News Agency.
The adoption of blockchain tech is expected to cut down on the time, effort and expenditure spent by the UAE’s Ministry of Justice in authenticating and verifying contracts and documentation, while building on the government’s plan to transfer half of its transactions onto the blockchain by the end of this year.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.