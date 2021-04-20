U.S. Treasury names ex-communications industry exec Pomeroy domestic finance adviser By Reuters



© Reuters.



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday said it had named former communications industry executive Darla Pomeroy as senior adviser to its office of domestic finance.

Pomeroy, who served on President Joe Biden’s transition team, was a co-owner and senior vice president at Edge Wireless, LLC, where she negotiated its successful sale to AT&T (NYSE:).

Pomeroy, who also previously worked at NEXTLINK Communications, began her career working for then-Senator Biden on his staff at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The department also named Matthew Wiegmann as senior adviser for technology and delivery, serving Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Wiegmann was also a top official on Biden’s transition team, serving as its director of information technology.