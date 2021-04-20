U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.75% By Investing.com



U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.75%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.75%, while the index fell 0.68%, and the index fell 0.92%.

The best performers of the session on the were International Business Machines (NYSE:), which rose 3.79% or 5.04 points to trade at 138.16 at the close. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) added 2.31% or 3.76 points to end at 166.45 and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) was up 1.74% or 6.80 points to 396.64 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 4.11% or 10.03 points to trade at 234.12 at the close. Nike Inc (NYSE:) declined 4.10% or 5.43 points to end at 127.14 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was down 3.27% or 11.22 points to 331.87.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) which rose 15.32% to 295.68, Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) which was up 4.24% to settle at 46.17 and International Business Machines (NYSE:) which gained 3.79% to close at 138.16.

The worst performers were TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 10.41% to 47.49 in late trade, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 8.57% to settle at 50.28 and Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.50% to 52.36 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 24.54% to 25.02, Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 20.60% to settle at 18.4400 and Summer Infant Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 19.68% to close at 11.1900.

The worst performers were Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.80% to 13.41 in late trade, Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 23.48% to settle at 136.14 and Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.03% to 9.350 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2279 to 765 and 89 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2470 fell and 741 advanced, while 71 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 15.32% or 39.28 to 295.68. Shares in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 4.24% or 1.88 to 46.17. Shares in International Business Machines (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.79% or 5.04 to 138.16. Shares in International Business Machines (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.79% or 5.04 to 138.16. Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.74% or 6.80 to 396.64.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 8.04% to 18.68.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.48% or 8.55 to $1779.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 1.32% or 0.84 to hit $62.59 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.84% or 0.56 to trade at $66.49 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.01% to 1.2031, while USD/JPY fell 0.05% to 108.09.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 91.198.