U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.75% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.75%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.75%, while the index fell 0.68%, and the index fell 0.92%.

The best performers of the session on the were International Business Machines (NYSE:), which rose 3.79% or 5.04 points to trade at 138.16 at the close. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) added 2.31% or 3.76 points to end at 166.45 and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) was up 1.74% or 6.80 points to 396.64 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 4.11% or 10.03 points to trade at 234.12 at the close. Nike Inc (NYSE:) declined 4.10% or 5.43 points to end at 127.14 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was down 3.27% or 11.22 points to 331.87.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) which rose 15.32% to 295.68, Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) which was up 4.24% to settle at 46.17 and International Business Machines (NYSE:) which gained 3.79% to close at 138.16.

The worst performers were TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 10.41% to 47.49 in late trade, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 8.57% to settle at 50.28 and Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.50% to 52.36 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 24.54% to 25.02, Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 20.60% to settle at 18.4400 and Summer Infant Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 19.68% to close at 11.1900.

The worst performers were Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.80% to 13.41 in late trade, Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 23.48% to settle at 136.14 and Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.03% to 9.350 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2279 to 765 and 89 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2470 fell and 741 advanced, while 71 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 15.32% or 39.28 to 295.68. Shares in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 4.24% or 1.88 to 46.17. Shares in International Business Machines (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.79% or 5.04 to 138.16. Shares in International Business Machines (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.79% or 5.04 to 138.16. Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.74% or 6.80 to 396.64.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 8.04% to 18.68.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.48% or 8.55 to $1779.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 1.32% or 0.84 to hit $62.59 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.84% or 0.56 to trade at $66.49 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.01% to 1.2031, while USD/JPY fell 0.05% to 108.09.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 91.198.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR