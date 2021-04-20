Home Business Twins put OF Max Kepler, two others on COVID IL By Reuters

The Minnesota Twins put outfielders Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick as well as left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, hours ahead of their first game since Friday.

The Twins had three road games postponed due to a COVID outbreak within their clubhouse, two against the Los Angels and one against the Oakland Athletics.

The Twins also reinstated outfielder Rooker from the 10-day IL, recalled infielder Travis Blankenhorn from the team’s taxi squad and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Luke Farrell, also from the taxi squad.

The Twins are playing a doubleheader at Oakland later Tuesday after Monday’s series opener was postponed. The Twins also added left-hander Lewis Thorpe as the 27th man for the doubleheader.

It’s not clear if Kepler, Garlick and Thielbar tested positive or were deemed close contacts to reported positive tests within the organization. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons tested positive last week as did a staffer later in the week.

Kepler is hitting .234 in 14 games with four doubles, one triple, eight RBIs and five walks.

Garlick has appeared in 12 games, hitting .280 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Thielbar has appeared in five games, allowing four runs on nine hits in seven innings pitched, with one walk and 15 strikeouts.

The Twins last played Friday, a 10-3 loss to the Angels at Anaheim, Calif.

