Travelers Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com



Travelers Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – Travelers (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Travelers announced earnings per share of $2.73 on revenue of $7.51B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.38 on revenue of $7.55B.

Travelers shares are up 9% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.22% from its 52 week high of $161.18 set on March 18. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 10.84% from the start of the year.

Travelers follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Travelers’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on April 14, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $30.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.2B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.39 on revenue of $69.07B.

