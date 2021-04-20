Traders send down yields on lower stocks, global virus concerns

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Investors sent most U.S. Treasury

yields lower on Tuesday as they moved out of stocks and eyed

challenges many countries still face from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.5 basis

points at 1.5642% in early afternoon trading after spending much

of the morning near 1.6%.

The move down in yields came as the S&P 500 and the Dow

traded lower for a second straight day, with investors pinning

their hopes on results from Netflix and other major

tech-related companies this week to help sustain an upbeat start

to the earnings season.

Tufts University economist Brian Bethune said the lower

yields stood in contrast with their level close to 1.8% on March

30 and showed investors worried that public health gains against

the virus have stalled in Brazil, Canada and other

countries.

Even though the U.S. economic recovery looks strong, Bethune

said, “There’s a repricing of what the international

environment is going to look like.”

The benchmark yield remained above its multi-week low of

1.528% reached April 15. Investors will watch the results of a

$24 billion auction of 20-year bonds by the U.S. Treasury set

for Wednesday.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S.

economy will temporarily see “a little higher” inflation this

year as activity strengthens and supply constraints push up

prices in some sectors, but the Fed is committed to keeping any

overshoot within limits, according to an April 8 letter seen by

Reuters.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes, seen as an indicator of economic

expectations, was at 141 basis points, about 4 basis points

lower than Monday’s close.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less

than a basis point at 0.1532%.

April 20 Tuesday 12:46 PM New York / 1646 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0275 0.0279 0.000

Six-month bills 0.0425 0.0431 0.000

Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1532 -0.008

Three-year note 100-40/256 0.3223 -0.019

Five-year note 99-198/256 0.7968 -0.032

Seven-year note 100-24/256 1.2358 -0.036

10-year note 96-4/256 1.5642 -0.035

20-year bond 95-144/256 2.1511 -0.028

30-year bond 91-164/256 2.2619 -0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.50 0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.75

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 0.75

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 1.00

spread

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Susan Fenton

and Steve Orlofsky)

