Traders send down yields on lower stocks, global virus concerns

Investors sent most U.S. Treasury

yields lower on Tuesday as they moved out of stocks and eyed

challenges many countries still face from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.5 basis

points at 1.5642% in early afternoon trading after spending much

of the morning near 1.6%.

The move down in yields came as the S&P 500 and the Dow

traded lower for a second straight day, with investors pinning

their hopes on results from Netflix and other major

tech-related companies this week to help sustain an upbeat start

to the earnings season.

Tufts University economist Brian Bethune said the lower

yields stood in contrast with their level close to 1.8% on March

30 and showed investors worried that public health gains against

the virus have stalled in Brazil, Canada and other

countries.

Even though the U.S. economic recovery looks strong, Bethune

said, “There’s a repricing of what the international

environment is going to look like.”

The benchmark yield remained above its multi-week low of

1.528% reached April 15. Investors will watch the results of a

$24 billion auction of 20-year bonds by the U.S. Treasury set

for Wednesday.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S.