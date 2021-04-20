Tom Jones Believes Divine Intervention Guided Him Out of Shark-Infested Waters

Instagram

During an appearance on Alan Carr’s ‘Life’s A Beach’ podcast, the ‘Delilah’ shares his survival story that took place when he took a trip to Acapulco, Mexico and got stranded at sea.



Tom Jones credits “divine intervention” for keeping him alive and guiding him back to shore when he was struggling to swim in shark-infested waters.

The “Delilah” singer was working in America in the late 1960s when he took a trip to Acapulco, Mexico, and found himself stranded out at sea during a beach barbecue swim.

“Me, schmuck, thought just over this dune is the ocean,” he tells Alan Carr‘s “Life’s A Beach” podcast. “So I wander off like a fool, and I look at the calm water and think it looks lovely out there. I go through the breakers and start swimming out, then somebody comes looking for me, standing on the beach.”

Tom goes on to detail how he usually kept his jewellery in a bag, but was wearing his crucifix chain necklace as he ventured into the water that day.

“I put my hand on it and said, ‘God, I’m desperate here. What do I do?’ I was going to give up. I thought I’d take a load of water in and say good night,” he recalls. “A voice came to me and said, ‘If you think you can swim, now is the time to prove it’, so I start to head towards the beach, head down; I go like the clappers [fast].”

“I’m caught in the breaker and I’m looking for the light to find what way is up, because I’m spun. Surely I’m going to be thrown on the beach and break my neck? The wave tossed me on to the beach.”

Later, Tom found out the waters were shark-infested.

“Then I talked to real swimmers, who said the undertow was taking you out to sea [and] you have to go left or right or you’ll never make it. [They said], ‘There’s no way, you must have had some divine thing. It was not your time to go’.”