Tom Ellis Calls Cops After Receiving Mysterious Package at His Home

Instagram

The ‘Lucifer’ leading man and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer reportedly file a report to the Los Angeles Police Department after finding the ‘creepy’ delivery.

AceShowbiz –

Tom Ellis could not hide his concern after a mysterious package was sent to his Los Angeles home. Having received the “creepy” delivery, the actor best known for playing Lucifer Morningstar on “Lucifer” reportedly called the police.

The random package delivered to the 42-year-old hunk and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer was said to be filled with glitter. On the reason why they decided to call the cops, TMZ claimed that the package was addressed to Meaghan instead of the actor.

The married couple then filed a report to the Los Angeles Police Department. A source told the outlet that the LAPD’s Threat Management division is currently investigating the case and “have a lead on a suspect.”

Suspicious package aside, Tom recently thanked his screenwriter spouse for a customized gift she gave him as he bid farewell to “Lucifer”. Putting out a black-and-white picture of a lighter which had the dates March 17, 2015 and March 29, 2021, he first wrote, “Today is the day. 6 years ago I started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a fond farewell to each other.”

“Thank you to every single crew member who has helped bring the story of #Lucifer to life. What a ride,” the father of three went on noting. “Ps Thanks for the beautiful gift @moppyoppenheimer.”

<br />

Tom and Meaghan tied the knot in June 2019. He made public the happy news via Instagram by sharing a picture of the two on their wedding. He captioned it, “My new wife @moppyoppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious #happy #married.”

Tom was previously married to actress Tamzin Outhwaite from 2006 to 2014. The former couple shares two daughters together, 12-year-old Florence and eight-year-old Marnie. The Welsh native is also a father of 15-year-old Nora, whom he shares with ex Estelle Morgan.