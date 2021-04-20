Tokemak raises $4M from Framework and DeFi investors to build a ‘liquidity reactor’ By Cointelegraph

Tokemak raises $4M from Framework and DeFi investors to build a ‘liquidity reactor’
Fractal, an established trading firm, is pushing to expand into the world of decentralized finance with Tokemak, a project the team refers to as a “decentralized liquidity reactor” for DeFi.
The company announced on Tuesday a $4 million investment round led by Framework Ventures, a well-known DeFi investment fund known for its bets on Synthetix and Chainlink. Other major funds such as Electric Capital, Coinbase Ventures, North Island Ventures, Delphi Ventures and ConsenSys also joined the round.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.