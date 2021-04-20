TIME Partners With Crypto.com to Accept Crypto Payments By CoinQuora



Today, the global media brand TIME has partnered with the world’s fastest crypto app Crypto.com, according to the TIME blog post. The collaboration is made such that TIME will start accepting crypto as a means of payment.

TIME President Keith Grossman said,

As TIME continues to innovate and find new ways to build upon our existing community of 2.3 million subscribers, we are proud to offer this new payment option through our partnership with Crypto.com.

Moreover, the subscribers who pay with digital currency will get unlimited access to content over Time.com for a period of 18 months. Along with the one-time purchases, and subscriber-only offerings and events.

However, buying a subscription through crypto is available only in the US and Canada. Soon the global access will roll out in the next few months. Added to this, Crypto.com will provide Pay Rewards of up to 10% back for subscribers who pay via CRO, the Crypto.org Coin.

CTO of TIME Bharat Krish mentioned that he was thrilled to provide crypto as a payment option. In addition, he said that the transformation of the rapid digital ecosystem in their community is the result of their commitment towards new technologies and innovative firms like Crypto.com to bring their ideas to fruition.

Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com Kris Marszalek explained that the firm’s mission is to start the world’s transition towards crypto and also along with TIME. Added to this, he mentions that he has taken a big step towards reaching their goals.

Recently, TIME provides a series of three TIME covers as an NFTs at auction, in March. More so, this indicates one of the most iconic covers in TIME’s history of 98-years. Also, this is the first-ever cover designed as a NFT exclusively.

TIME is a global media firm that has attracted over 100 million users around the globe. Even more, this is the most trusted firm for insight and reporting. Moreover, TIME’s goal is to deliver the stories that matter the most.

On the other hand, Crypto.com is the fastest growing crypto app with more than 10 million users. Also, the firm consists of Crypto.com Visa (NYSE:) Card, Crypto.com exchange, and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet.

