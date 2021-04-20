Time Magazine to accept crypto payments for digital subscriptions By Cointelegraph

Time Magazine to accept crypto payments for digital subscriptions
In partnership with Crypto.com, a leading digital currency platform, Time Magazine is now accepting one-time crypto payments for its 18-month digital subscription. Users who elect to pay with Crypto.org Coin (CRO) will receive up to 10% cash back on their purchase. The digital subscription is valued at $49.
The option to pay with cryptocurrency is currently only available in the United States and Canada, with a global rollout scheduled for July 2021.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.